iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $61.38.

