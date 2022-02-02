Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Lowered by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,352 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

