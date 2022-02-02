Investors Purchase Large Volume of Grocery Outlet Call Options (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,406 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,317% compared to the typical volume of 664 call options.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 37.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

