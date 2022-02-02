Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years.

Shares of VPV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,839. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

