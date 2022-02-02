Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. 3,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.22. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

