Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 20,639.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,404 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.81% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.