Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of PSL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.