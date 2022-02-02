Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of PSL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $98.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
