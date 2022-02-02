Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 266,268 shares.The stock last traded at $58.49 and had previously closed at $55.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

