Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 108,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,925. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill purchased 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

