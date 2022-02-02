Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ISNPY stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.