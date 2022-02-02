Intel Co. (INTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Intel has increased its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Intel has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

