Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

