Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $112.63 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.80.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

