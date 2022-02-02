Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells 8,607 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wayne Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22.

Shares of SCU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 168,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,456. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 586,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 155,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 46,223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after buying an additional 106,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.