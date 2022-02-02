Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Sells 21,423 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 358,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.