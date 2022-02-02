Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Sells 21,423 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 358,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

