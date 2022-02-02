Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases 15 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £133.20 ($179.08).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Joanne Wilson bought 15 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 897 ($12.06) per share, with a total value of £134.55 ($180.90).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 921.50 ($12.39) on Wednesday. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 760 ($10.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 913.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 930.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.91) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.64) to GBX 945 ($12.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.51).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.