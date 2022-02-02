Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

IVREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

