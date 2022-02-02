Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of -170.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inotiv will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

