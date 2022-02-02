Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOTV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of -170.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 161.3% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 202.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

