InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.49. InfuSystem shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 58,674 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InfuSystem news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $516,527.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,663. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 114.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 95.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 423,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

