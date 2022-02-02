Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after buying an additional 4,014,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

