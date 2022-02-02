Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2673 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend payment by 47.0% over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 555,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,098. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

