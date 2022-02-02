Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $522.08

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.08 ($7.02) and traded as low as GBX 447 ($6.01). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 464 ($6.24), with a volume of 895,701 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 522.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 517.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Hurd bought 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £6,991.80 ($9,400.11). Also, insider John Scott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($67,222.37).

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.