IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMDZF opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. IMCD has a one year low of $166.50 and a one year high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

