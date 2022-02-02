Illumina Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,835 call options on the company. This is an increase of 608% compared to the typical volume of 2,094 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $356.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.