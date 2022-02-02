Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.95. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 45,163 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Research analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 157,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 56,715 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

