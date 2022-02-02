ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.92.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.