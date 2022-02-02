ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,246 ($16.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £853.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,256.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,197.26. ICG Enterprise Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 936 ($12.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,314 ($17.67).
About ICG Enterprise Trust
