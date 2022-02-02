iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, increased their price target on iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.40. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

