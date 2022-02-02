Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 8,630,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 46,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

HYZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

