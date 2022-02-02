Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

