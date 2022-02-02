Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 792.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after buying an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $185.52 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

