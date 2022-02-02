Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

HUM stock opened at GBX 11.90 ($0.16) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 31.90 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

In other news, insider Thomas Hill purchased 50,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,394.46).

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

