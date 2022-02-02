Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Up 0.8%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 5,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

