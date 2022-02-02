Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.53

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.53 and traded as high as C$9.19. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$9.13, with a volume of 860,819 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.53.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

