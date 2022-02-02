Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.17. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

