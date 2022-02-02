Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hubbell to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

HUBB opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average is $198.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hubbell stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

