Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 33,446 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,446 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,987,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,160,000 after buying an additional 452,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

