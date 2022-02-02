Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 233,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

