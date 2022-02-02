Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,349,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.78 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.