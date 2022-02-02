Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.27 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

