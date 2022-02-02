Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 948.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,857 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

