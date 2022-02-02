Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.31-1.43 EPS.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.