Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.31-1.43 EPS.

HWM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 149,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

