Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $273.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. On average, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

