Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,190 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $862.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

