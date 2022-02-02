Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 33.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,770 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

