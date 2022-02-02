Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY22 guidance to $3.45-$3.65 EPS.

NYSE HMN opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

