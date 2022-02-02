Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.34. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

