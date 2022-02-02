Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of HI opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.